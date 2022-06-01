Testimony ends in civil lawsuit against Topeka Police officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Police officer laid out the steps he took to gain control of a suspect he said was resisting arrest during an encounter that left the suspect suffering a broken jaw.

The testimony came Wednesday on the second day of a jury trial in Timothy Harris’ federal civil lawsuit against TPD officer Christopher Janes.

Harris claims Janes used excessive force and violated his rights during a January 23, 2018 traffic stop, where Janes took Harris to the ground and pepper sprayed him.

The situation began with Harris’ ex-girlfriend reporting he had a laptop and other items belonging to her. According to court documents, Janes spotted Harris and another woman in his car, parked in the street facing the wrong direction outside his apartment on SE 10th, and Janes approached the vehicle. Janes said he checked Harris’ name in their database after taking the ex-girlfriend’s report earlier in the day, and learned Harris was wanted on a warrant for violating probation on charges for dangerous drugs and interference with law enforcement.

Harris testified Tuesday that he followed Janes’ orders. He said, after being handcuffed, he took two steps toward Janes’ patrol car, then he says Janes shoved him to the ground without warning. Harris testified he was unconscious until Janes pepper sprayed him.

But on the stand Wednesday, Janes’ attorneys went through the body cam video - at times frame by frame - to show how Harris continued to move and speak during the entire arrest. They also had Janes recount the steps he took to control the situation.

“Initially, I just used my voice. I told him to have a seat,” Janes testified. “I tried to use my hand to guide him back into the car, which did not work.”

Janes testified he got handcuffs on Harris and put a hand on Harris’ bicep to take him to a patrol car, but Harris threw his elbow and turned back toward the car he had been in. From there, Janes demonstrated two moves designed to maneuver a person’s head so as to gain control of their movements. He said those did not work, and he felt Harris reach for his duty belt, so he decided he needed to take Harris to the ground. Janes said the intent was to “guide him down,” but, due to Harris resisting by tensing and twisting his body, “we went down harder than I anticipated.”

Once on the ground, Janes testified that Harris continued to resist. His attorneys went through the body cam video, showing Harris’ feet in different directions on the sidewalk. Janes said backup units had not yet arrived, and he also was keeping an eye on a woman who had been in the car with Harris. On the video, Janes is heard saying, “Stop,” and “Stop trying to get up” several times.

“If he would have stopped right there, I would have stopped as well and waited for my (back-up officers) to get there,” Janes said.

On cross examination, Harris’ attorney asked if Janes ever specifically told Harris that if Harris stopped moving, Janes would stop holding him down. Janes said no, but that he did say “stop” numerous times.

Harris’ attorney also asked if Harris ever punched, kicked, spit on, or head butted Janes, or if Harris ever tried to run away or state he refused to be detained. Janes replied no.

Janes’ attorneys also called Topeka Police Sgts. Hoa Lam and Ruben Salamanca. Both discussed how law enforcement is trained to watch for “pre-attack indicators” - signs a suspect or situation might get out of control. Those include a person intensely staring at the officer, removing clothing, tossing a cigarette, getting out a vehicle without being told, or tensing muscles. Janes testified that Harris displayed several of those behaviors, including taking off his jacket despite it being 30 degrees outside.

“In the context of the social environment or arrest situation, an officer should not ignore those signs,” Salamanca said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean an attack is imminent, but we always need to be mindful of those things.”

Lam was the supervisor on Janes’ shift the night of the arrest. Attorneys played the radio traffic from the call, and said it was concerning when Janes did not respond to dispatch requests to check in for several minutes.

In Tuesday’s testimony, Harris testified he believed Janes hit him twice in the face with his pepper spray canister. Lam testified he photographed Harris’ injuries. He said one side of Harris’ face had scrapes from where it was on the sidewalk, but he saw no evidence the other side of his face was hit, as Harris claimed.

Janes did testify that he hit Harris twice in the torso while they were on the ground and he felt Harris reach for his duty belt a second time. He said he never hit Harris in the face or the back.

Janes was on the stand for a little more than two hours. The defense then rested its case.

Judge Daniel Crabtree sent jurors home for the afternoon while attorneys settled a few evidentiary motions, and agreed on jury instructions. They will return to hear closing arguments Thursday morning.

Before testimony resumed Wednesday morning, Crabtree ruled Harris will not be able to seek punitive damages, because attorneys did not submit that intent as part of pre-trial documents as required. According to court documents, Harris is seeking $1 million in compensatory damages, and another $200,000 for legal fees and expenses.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.