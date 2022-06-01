REPORT: Jalen Wilson to withdraw from Draft, return to KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU forward and 2022 national champion Jalen Wilson will return to Lawrence for another season, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Goodman tweeted Wednesday Wilson will withdraw from the NBA Draft.

Players have until 10:59 p.m. CT to inform the NCAA on their decision.

Wilson averaged 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game last season. He put up 15 points and pulled down 4 boards in KU’s national championship win over North Carolina.

BREAKING: Kansas forward Jalen Wilson will withdraw and return to KU for next season, source told @Stadium.



Huge news for the defending champions. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 1, 2022

