REPORT: Jalen Wilson to withdraw from Draft, return to KU

Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) celebrates after a college basketball game against North Carolina in...
Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) celebrates after a college basketball game against North Carolina in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU forward and 2022 national champion Jalen Wilson will return to Lawrence for another season, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Goodman tweeted Wednesday Wilson will withdraw from the NBA Draft.

Players have until 10:59 p.m. CT to inform the NCAA on their decision.

Wilson averaged 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game last season. He put up 15 points and pulled down 4 boards in KU’s national championship win over North Carolina.

