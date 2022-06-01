Advertisement

Police search for suspect who allegedly stabbed man at Topeka Dillons

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are looking for a suspect who got away after allegedly stabbing a man at the Dillons on SE 29th St.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the Topeka Police Department says officers were called to the Dillons at 2010 SE 29th St. with reports of a stabbing.

Officers said a male victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD also said the possible suspect vehicle was found in the 2200 block of SW Edgewater Terr. where an area search was conducted, however, the suspect was not found.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

