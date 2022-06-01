Advertisement

North Star Steakhouse kicks off 80th Anniversary celebrations with new brew

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 31, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka steakhouse kicked off celebrations for its 80-year anniversary.

North Star Steakhouse has served customers from the same 1100 NW 25th St. location off Highway 24 since 1942.

Tuesday night the restaurant unveiled a special brew from the Blind Tiger commemorating the occasion and plans a series of interactive theatre shows throughout the summer. North Star ownership says the guests and their experiences are what really make the steakhouse special.

“People have lots of stories and memories and history here,” Owner-Operator Amy Shell said.

“The guests become your family,” Erin Norwood, who works at North Star, said. “We’ve seen so many faces come in and out, and they’re just family, they really truly are.”

“Our goal as a business is to continue to have that level of success,” Shell said.

Shell says new faces are always welcome to join in on the history of North Star.

