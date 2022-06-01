Mulvane family, farm animals rescued from flooding
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family of five, along with nearly two dozen farm animals, were rescued from flooding at a Mulvane home early Wednesday.
At around 1:15 a.m., Mulvane fire crews evacuated the family surrounded by rapidly rising flood water in the 1400 block of 119th St. Assisted by the Derby Fire Department, the crews got two adults and three children out of the home.
Also rescued were six chickens, 14 goats and a horse.
