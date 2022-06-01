Advertisement

Mulvane family, farm animals rescued from flooding

Horse rescued from Mulvane property.
Horse rescued from Mulvane property.(Mulvane Fire & Rescue)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family of five, along with nearly two dozen farm animals, were rescued from flooding at a Mulvane home early Wednesday.

At around 1:15 a.m., Mulvane fire crews evacuated the family surrounded by rapidly rising flood water in the 1400 block of 119th St. Assisted by the Derby Fire Department, the crews got two adults and three children out of the home.

Also rescued were six chickens, 14 goats and a horse.

At 1:15 am, Mulvane Fire crews evacuated a family surrounded by rapidly rising flood water in the 1400 blk of 119th St....

Posted by Mulvane Fire Rescue on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego Middle School teacher arrested for child sex crimes
Jamie D. Perron (left) and Stephenie Lee Anne Wagner (right).
Two Topekans booked for drugs following traffic stop
Larry Hysten
Man shot in family dispute in rural Jefferson Co.
Megan Brown
Texas woman arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.
John Tidwell and Monica Bustamante
Shoplifting leads to arrests for theft, drugs, parole violation

Latest News

A Wednesday night fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to a vacant house at 903 S.W. 31st...
Crews respond to report of house fire in East Topeka
No injuries were reported when a small airplane crashed during “touch-and-go” exercises Tuesday...
Small plane crashes Tuesday night in backyard of Gardner residence
Riley County police were searching for two men suspected of using a baseball bat to rob another...
Man hit with baseball bat, robbed of cash in Manhattan
Rain today with dry conditions the rest of the week before rain returns this weekend
More rain today