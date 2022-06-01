Advertisement

MRC luncheon provides networking opportunity for community leaders, Fort Riley

Col. Will McKannay presents to Manhattan Military Relations Committee Luncheon
Col. Will McKannay presents to Manhattan Military Relations Committee Luncheon(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from the greater Manhattan community and Fort Riley gathered for the Military Relations Committee luncheon.

The luncheon services as a networking event between the community leaders and Fort Riley.

Colonel William McKannay talked about the need for Fort Riley to partner with neighboring communities to help retain soldiers transitioning to civilian life.

Senator Jerry Moran echoed Col. McKannay’s concerns for finding ways to keep soldiers in the Flint Hills region when they transition out of the Army

“Trying to find ways to improve the circumstances for our soldiers and their families that are at Fort Riley and Junction City, for example, but also to grow the troop strength to create greater opportunities for Kansas.” Senator Jerry Moran says.

The next Military Relations Committee Luncheon will be held on August 3rd at the Holiday Inn at Campus in Manhattan.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego Middle School teacher arrested for child sex crimes
Jamie D. Perron (left) and Stephenie Lee Anne Wagner (right).
Two Topekans booked for drugs following traffic stop
Larry Hysten
Man shot in family dispute in rural Jefferson Co.
Marie Bagby (left) and Dennis Lee (right) are arrested after an Osage Co. deputy catches them...
Carbondale pair arrested after deputy catches them using drugs
Megan Brown
Texas woman arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.

Latest News

Outgoing CSM Speichert passes colors to Col McKannay as part of the relinquishment of...
Passing of Colors marks departure of USAG-Fort Riley CSM Speichert
Derek Schmidt signed on the dotted line Wednesday, officially launching his run for governor,...
Schmidt, Democrats weigh in on AG’s pick for gubernatorial running mate
Allen Sylvester
Wamego teacher formally charged for having relationship with student
A man accused of raping and kidnapping three women over the stretch of 17 months is going to...
Man accused of raping and kidnapping three women bound over for trial