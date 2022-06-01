MRC luncheon provides networking opportunity for community leaders, Fort Riley

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from the greater Manhattan community and Fort Riley gathered for the Military Relations Committee luncheon.

The luncheon services as a networking event between the community leaders and Fort Riley.

Colonel William McKannay talked about the need for Fort Riley to partner with neighboring communities to help retain soldiers transitioning to civilian life.

Senator Jerry Moran echoed Col. McKannay’s concerns for finding ways to keep soldiers in the Flint Hills region when they transition out of the Army

“Trying to find ways to improve the circumstances for our soldiers and their families that are at Fort Riley and Junction City, for example, but also to grow the troop strength to create greater opportunities for Kansas.” Senator Jerry Moran says.

The next Military Relations Committee Luncheon will be held on August 3rd at the Holiday Inn at Campus in Manhattan.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.