Motorcycle crash on Vaughn Drive sends driver to the hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 8:30 pm Tuesday evening, emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Vaughn Drive in Manhattan for a single vehicle injury crash.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found the driver of a motorcycle had crashed while driving down the street.

The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan by Riley County EMS for treatment of significant head injuries.

Riley County Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

