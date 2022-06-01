Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in west Topeka

A man was taken to a local hospital after a car and pickup truck collided Wednesday morning in...
A man was taken to a local hospital after a car and pickup truck collided Wednesday morning in the 600 block of S.W. Fairlawn Road in west Topeka, police said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after a car and pickup truck collided Wednesday morning in west Topeka, police said.

The crash was reported around 8:14 a.m. in the 600 block of S.W. Fairlawn Road.

Police at the scene said a black Honda Civic and a dark-colored Ford F-250 pickup truck collided at that location.

The driver of the Honda was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck was reported to be uninjured.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, which came to rest near the center turn-lane of the five-lane street.

The Honda had extensive damage to its driver’s side, while the Ford pickup truck appeared to have front-end damage.

Wreckers came to remove both vehicles from the scene.

The road had reopened to traffic by around 9 a.m.

Wednesday morning’s crash was the second in less than 24 hours near the same location.

Another two-vehicle crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at S.W. 6th and Fairlawn. No serious injuries were reported in that collision.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego Middle School teacher arrested for child sex crimes
Jamie D. Perron (left) and Stephenie Lee Anne Wagner (right).
Two Topekans booked for drugs following traffic stop
Larry Hysten
Man shot in family dispute in rural Jefferson Co.
Megan Brown
Texas woman arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.
John Tidwell and Monica Bustamante
Shoplifting leads to arrests for theft, drugs, parole violation

Latest News

Larry Hysten
Man charged in rural Oskaloosa shooting allegedly intoxicated
Andrew Patterson
Hutchinson man arrested after threat of mass violence
13 NEWS’ kicks off “Just a Buck” fundraiser for KS Big Brothers, Big Sisters
Derek Schmidt announces Katie Sawyer as his running mate in his bid to become Kansas' next...
Schmidt names Katie Sawyer as running mate in Kansas Governor’s race