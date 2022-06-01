Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after a car and pickup truck collided Wednesday morning in west Topeka, police said.

The crash was reported around 8:14 a.m. in the 600 block of S.W. Fairlawn Road.

Police at the scene said a black Honda Civic and a dark-colored Ford F-250 pickup truck collided at that location.

The driver of the Honda was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck was reported to be uninjured.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, which came to rest near the center turn-lane of the five-lane street.

The Honda had extensive damage to its driver’s side, while the Ford pickup truck appeared to have front-end damage.

Wreckers came to remove both vehicles from the scene.

The road had reopened to traffic by around 9 a.m.

Wednesday morning’s crash was the second in less than 24 hours near the same location.

Another two-vehicle crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at S.W. 6th and Fairlawn. No serious injuries were reported in that collision.

