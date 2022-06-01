Advertisement

Man hit with baseball bat, robbed of cash in Manhattan

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police were searching for two men suspected of using a baseball bat to rob another man over the weekend in Manhattan, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 3:42 a.m. Sunday near S. 5th Street and Fort Riley Boulevard, on the south edge of downtown Manhattan.

Riley County police said two men approached a 32-year-old man and hit him with a baseball bat before stealing $2,000 in cash and a gold-chain necklace.

The estimated total loss in the case was $2,900.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

