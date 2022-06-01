Man charged in rural Oskaloosa shooting allegedly intoxicated

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Court records indicate the man who shot another in rural Oskaloosa on Monday afternoon was under the influence.

Jefferson County District Attorney Joshua Ney says on Wednesday, June 1, filed formal charges against Larry Dean Hysten, 68, for the shooting of Winfred L. Rodriguez, 54.

Ney said he charged Hysten with Attempted Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm Under the Influence.

The filed charges also note that the two counts of Aggravated Assault were against two other victims - a man and a woman.

On Monday, May 30, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to 9660 86th St. in rural Oskaloosa with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Rodriguez suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

