Man arrested over a year after officers allegedly find drugs in his home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after Riley Co. officers allegedly found illegal drugs in his home.

The Riley County Police Department daily arrest report indicates that on Tuesday, May 31, officers arrested Eladio Fuentes Alvarez Jr., 43, of Manhattan, for failure to appear and a slew of other alleged drug crimes.

Alvarez was booked into the Riley County Jail for the following:

Failure to appear

Distribution or possession with intent to distribute heroin within 1,000 feet of a school

Distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school

Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant

Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant, or cultivate a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

RCPD Officer Aaron Wintermote told 13 NEWS that all charges Alvarez faces, except for the failure to appear, stem from a warrant connected to an April 2021 incident in which officers found drugs and paraphernalia inside his home.

Wintermote noted that the failure to appear was issued after Alvarez did not show up to court for charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of interference with law enforcement officers.

Wintermote also indicated that all of those charges stem from a Feb. 6, 2021 traffic stop where Alvarez ran from a vehicle in which drugs and paraphernalia were found. He was found and arrested for that incident on Feb. 19. He said the interference with law enforcement charges were added after interaction with the officers who arrested him.

In May 2021, RCPD took to Facebook to ask the public’s help to find Alvarez for failure to appear for the Feb. 6 incident, as well as the charges listed from the April incident.

Records indicate Alvarez was given a bond of $56,000. However, he bonded out shortly after and is no longer confined to jail.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.