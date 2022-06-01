Man accused of raping and kidnapping three women bound over for trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of raping and kidnapping three women over the stretch of 17 months is going to trial.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says Paul Gavino Mendez was bound over for trial in Shawnee Co. court Wednesday.

Mendez has been charged with three counts of rape, three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, and breach of privacy. Kagay filed formal criminal charges against Mendez in February 2021.

Mendez is accused of holding three women against their will between August 2019 and January 2021. Kagay said Mendez even recorded some of the encounters.

Mendez was taken into custody on January 28, 2021 and remains jailed on $1,000,000 bond.

His next court appearance has been scheduled for July 21, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.