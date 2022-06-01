Advertisement

Man accused of raping and kidnapping three women bound over for trial

Paul G. Mendez has been charged for a rape that happened in 2019.
Paul G. Mendez has been charged for a rape that happened in 2019.(TPD)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of raping and kidnapping three women over the stretch of 17 months is going to trial.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says Paul Gavino Mendez was bound over for trial in Shawnee Co. court Wednesday.

Mendez has been charged with three counts of rape, three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, and breach of privacy. Kagay filed formal criminal charges against Mendez in February 2021.

Mendez is accused of holding three women against their will between August 2019 and January 2021. Kagay said Mendez even recorded some of the encounters.

Mendez was taken into custody on January 28, 2021 and remains jailed on $1,000,000 bond.

His next court appearance has been scheduled for July 21, 2022.

