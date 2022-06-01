Law enforcement officers run for Special Olympics Athletes’ summer games

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement laced up their tennis shoes for the 41st annual torch run to benefit the Kansas Special Olympic summer games scheduled in Maize, Kansas.

On Wednesday morning, June 1, members of the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department joined area Special Olympic athletes on the torch run through downtown Topeka. It marks the start of the Kansas Special Olympics summer games running from June 3 to June 5.

When 13 NEWS spoke with John Lair, the President, and CEO of Special Olympics Kansas, he said the athletes really admire the law enforcement officers, but this event also means a lot to the officers.

“We just have a great partnership with Law Enforcement,” said Lair. “Our athletes look up to our law enforcement officers so much, but then again, I talked to the officers, and they say ‘hey, I get so much more out of this than they do.’ So, they are just a huge part of what we do, and we could not do it without them.”

Bekah Henderson is a Kansas Special Olympics Athlete, and she has been for almost 17 years - ever since she was a freshman in high school back in 2006.

“I think it is just amazing,” Henderson said. “They have supported us in every way. We have not done this since 2019, because of COVID and stuff, but I am really glad that we get to be back out here and just get to do this.”

According to Lair, the event has been held in Wichita in the past but was moved to Maize this year because of how big the event has grown. Over 12-hundred athletes from across the state are scheduled to compete over the weekend.

“Usually, we get about 1,200 athletes,” Lair said. “If you count family members, coaches, and everybody, we bring in about 3,000 people to the town. It is a huge event.”

“We have always had it in Wichita. We have adjusted that to Maize just because of our needs,” according to Lair. “We have kind of outgrown Wichita State, so it is a huge event it is really our signature event every year as our summer games.”

