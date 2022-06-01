Advertisement

KHP closes northbound I-35 in Franklin Co. after semi overturns

Crews work to clear a semi who overturned on I-35 and 15th St. in Franklin Co. on June 1, 2022.
Crews work to clear a semi who overturned on I-35 and 15th St. in Franklin Co. on June 1, 2022.(KHP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Northbound I-35 in Franklin Co. has closed until an overturned semi-truck is cleared from the road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it has shut down northbound I-35 at 15th St. in Franklin Co. after a commercial vehicle overturned.

Troopers indicated only minor injuries have been reported.

KHP said traffic has been diverted through Ottawa and drivers should use caution as they drive through the area.

