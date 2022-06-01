KHP closes northbound I-35 in Franklin Co. after semi overturns

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Northbound I-35 in Franklin Co. has closed until an overturned semi-truck is cleared from the road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it has shut down northbound I-35 at 15th St. in Franklin Co. after a commercial vehicle overturned.

Troopers indicated only minor injuries have been reported.

KHP said traffic has been diverted through Ottawa and drivers should use caution as they drive through the area.

