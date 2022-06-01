Kansas collects $910.1 million in taxes during month of May

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State collected about $910.1 million in taxes in the month of May.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, June 1, the total tax collections for May were about $910.1 million, which is about $239.5 million - or 35.7% - higher than the month’s previous estimate.

“Our tax collection receipts continue to show the state’s fiscal health and the work my Administration has done to ensure Kansas is on solid financial footing,” Gov. Kelly said. “We will continue our work to be fiscally responsible while providing tax cuts and fully funding schools, law enforcement, and roads.”

Kelly noted that individual income tax collections totaled $518.4 million, which is 198.4 million - or 62% - above the estimate. Meanwhile, corporate income tax collections totaled $51.4 million, which is $33.4 million - or 185.6% - higher than estimated.

The Governor said retail sales tax collections were $240.8 million, which is $13.8 million - or 6.1% - higher than the estimate and 5.7% more than May 2021 sales tax receipts. She also said compensating use tax collections were $64.8 million, which is $2.2 million below the estimate, but 19.1% more than what was collected May 2021.

“May receipts reflect strong performances by the individual and corporate income tax types. Income tax receipts were not influenced by extensions of tax filing deadlines as had been the case in May 2020 and 2021,” Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said. “Retail sales and compensating use tax receipts also continue to reflect the stability they have shown for the past 10 months.”

To read the full spreadsheet for May tax collections in Kansas, click HERE.

