Kansas begins effort to modernize decades old unemployment system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Labor have started the $48 million, 26-month effort to modernize the state’s unemployment system - which was created in the 1970s.

On Wednesday, June 2, Governor Laura Kelly says the Kansas Department of Labor formally kicked off its $48 million, 26-month-long effort to modernize the Sunflower State’s unemployment insurance system. She said she also built on her previous support for the project with a letter to U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh which urged him to provide more funds previously allocated by the U.S. Congress for modernization.

“My administration is working quickly to update our antiquated computer systems so Kansans who need unemployment benefits don’t experience the same problems they faced during the pandemic,” Gov. Kelly said. “Congress promised to help states modernize their unemployment insurance systems and allocated the resources to get them started. Kansas upheld its end of the deal by investing millions of dollars in a new system. It’s now time for the U.S. Department of Labor to release these modernization funds to the states as Congress directed. It’s the only way to ensure we are prepared for the next economic downturn.”

Kelly said the state’s current mainframe used to process UI benefits was created in the 1970s. She noted the last major push to modernize the system started under Governor Kathleen Sebelius in 2005, but was abandoned by the Brownback administration in 2011.

“That shortsighted decision directly led to the systemic inefficiencies and vulnerabilities that occurred within the state’s unemployment system during the pandemic,” Kelly said in a release on Tuesday.

The Governor also said the effort to bring the state’s UI system into the 21st century will be led by information technology experts at Tata Consultancy Services.

“We have been looking forward to this day and to bringing everyone together to begin the formal process of developing a new, modernized unemployment system,” said Kansas Labor Secretary Amber Shultz. “TCS is a capable partner for KDOL to set a path for technology and process transformation that will enable the delivery of software that will be responsive to the future needs of the state.”

Kelly said the modernization will include:

Modernizing technology - The agency’s antiquated IT legacy system which supports unemployment instance taxes, payment of unemployment insurance benefits and delivery of employment services will be replaced.

Enhancing customer experience - The system will deliver improved services like online self-service, automation, access to data, and integration with partners.

Transforming business processes - Improved efficiencies in business processes will be provided, new tools for KDOL employees will be provided and more effective service deliveries will support Kansans.

Improving data security - The system will be able to better anticipate and respond to security threats and prevent unemployment insurance fraud.

Providing expandable technology - The system will be capable of delivering and supporting new programs and functionality, as well as connections to other systems like workforce tools.

The Governor noted that a page has been created on the KDOL website to keep Kansans updated on the modernization project's progress.

To see a copy of the letter Gov. Kelly sent the Department of Labor

