Advertisement

Hutchinson man arrested after threat of mass violence

Andrew Patterson
Andrew Patterson(Reno County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson man was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge Tuesday after police say he had detailed plans to commit mass violence against employees where he worked.

Andrew Patterson, 24, was arrested after the Hutchinson Police Department received info that he made threats against his place of employment. Police did not specify where Patterson worked.

Patterson was located Tuesday afternoon and detained during a traffic stop, during which detailed plans to carry out mass violence against employees were discovered by police. A search warrant was executed at Patterson’s home, where additional evidence about his plan was found.

Patterson was arrested on one count of domestic terrorism, and he’s being detained in the Reno County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego Middle School teacher arrested for child sex crimes
Jamie D. Perron (left) and Stephenie Lee Anne Wagner (right).
Two Topekans booked for drugs following traffic stop
Larry Hysten
Man shot in family dispute in rural Jefferson Co.
Megan Brown
Texas woman arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.
John Tidwell and Monica Bustamante
Shoplifting leads to arrests for theft, drugs, parole violation

Latest News

Larry Hysten
Man charged in rural Oskaloosa shooting allegedly intoxicated
A man was taken to a local hospital after a car and pickup truck collided Wednesday morning in...
Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in west Topeka
13 NEWS’ kicks off “Just a Buck” fundraiser for KS Big Brothers, Big Sisters
Derek Schmidt announces Katie Sawyer as his running mate in his bid to become Kansas' next...
Schmidt names Katie Sawyer as running mate in Kansas Governor’s race