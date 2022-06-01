Crews respond to report of house fire in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a possible house fire Wednesday morning in East Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of S.E. Kouns.

Crews reported a house in the neighborhood was on fire when they arrived.

Initial reports indicated the fire was at the same house where another blaze was reported Tuesday afternoon.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.