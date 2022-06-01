Advertisement

Crews respond to report of house fire in East Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a possible house fire Wednesday morning in East Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of S.E. Kouns.

Crews reported a house in the neighborhood was on fire when they arrived.

Initial reports indicated the fire was at the same house where another blaze was reported Tuesday afternoon.

