Advertisement

Couple facing child abuse, neglect charges in ‘child torture’ case, investigators say

A couple in Missouri is facing child abuse and neglect charges years after police started their investigation. (Source: KY3)
By Michael Van Schoik and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A couple in Missouri is facing several charges of child abuse and neglect.

Police have accused Joseph and Peggy Flores of actions such as putting their teenage son in a dog kennel for punishment. Investigators said medical examiners described the level of abuse as near “child torture.”

KY3 reports the abuse took place in March 2020. Court records showed the 15-year-old boy talked to an investigator at the Child Advocacy Center later in July 2020.

“One of the most important things is that we want to make sure that we are allowing the child to participate in the process at whatever level they want to,” said Micki Lane with the Child Advocacy Center.

Documents showed the 15-year-old told the forensic interviewer that his parents would lock him in a room with the window nailed shut and put him in a kennel, naked, with two dogs.

According to investigators, the teenager said his parents would pour urine on him as punishment. His parents would also whip his body with an extension cord while yelling profanities at him.

“Over 90% of the time, allegations of abuse are done by someone in the family, or someone known well to the family,” Lane said.

She said the advocacy center did not interview the teenager in this case, but abuse can leave lasting scars.

“Survivors of abuse, learn to live with what’s happened. It doesn’t have to define them,” Lane said. “They may not think about it every day, but it’s not something that just goes away.”

Documents also showed that examiners found physical scars, including patterned bruising. The child told forensic interviewers the abuse started when Springfield Public Schools shut down, and his parents had to home school children due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lane said child abuse is preventable. She said the three most important things are understanding, identifying and reporting suspicions.

“When we see something, and we report it, we want to support that child or teen,” Lane said. “We want to believe them. Belief is one of the things that significantly impact a child or teen’s ability to heal.”

An arrest warrant for the couple is awaiting a judge’s signature.

Prosecutors said the child has since been removed from the home, and the delayed arrest warrant has been partly due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego Middle School teacher arrested for child sex crimes
Jamie D. Perron (left) and Stephenie Lee Anne Wagner (right).
Two Topekans booked for drugs following traffic stop
Larry Hysten
Man shot in family dispute in rural Jefferson Co.
Megan Brown
Texas woman arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.
Marie Bagby (left) and Dennis Lee (right) are arrested after an Osage Co. deputy catches them...
Carbondale pair arrested after deputy catches them using drugs

Latest News

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect “is down" following the incident...
Tulsa police: Multiple people shot at medical building
Allen Sylvester
Wamego teacher formally charged for having relationship with student
A man accused of raping and kidnapping three women over the stretch of 17 months is going to...
Man accused of raping and kidnapping three women bound over for trial
Dillons stabbing
Police search for suspect who allegedly stabbed man at Topeka Dillons
Crews work to clear a semi who overturned on I-35 and 15th St. in Franklin Co. on June 1, 2022.
KHP closes northbound I-35 in Franklin Co. after semi overturns