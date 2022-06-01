Advertisement

Council Grove officers make various drug, alcohol arrests along Main St.

FILE - Council Grove Police Officer Jimmie Blackburn poses with new K9 Abby.
FILE - Council Grove Police Officer Jimmie Blackburn poses with new K9 Abby.(Council Grove Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove Police Officers said they have made various arrests along a stretch of Main St. for drug and alcohol violations.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, the Council Grove Police Department says officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the 100 block of E Main St. As a result of the stop, it said Sarah Daniel, of Missouri, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 4 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, officers said they stopped another vehicle for a traffic violation in the 100 block of E Main St. As a result of this stop, they said Sharlene Holmes, of Missouri, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, May 28, officers said they responded to the area of the 500 block of W Main St. with reports of a drunk driver. As a result of this investigation, they said Harriet Holt, of Council Grove, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Lastly, just after 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, officers stopped another vehicle for a traffic violation in the 200 block of W Main St. As a result of this stop, they said Cole Zimmerman, of Alta Vista, was arrested for several outstanding felony warrants from various jurisdictions which include possession of methamphetamine, theft, and probation violation.

The Police Department said all four suspects were booked into the Morris Co. Jail.

