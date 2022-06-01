Advertisement

Brown Co. Sheriff warns residents of vehicle free trial scam

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County Sheriff John Merchant has warned residents of a vehicle-free trial scam circulating the area.

On Tuesday, June 1, Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant said that residents have been contacted via phone by someone who identifies themself as a vehicle manufacturer and offers residents a “free trial” of a new vehicle.

Sheriff Merchant said scammers have told residents they will deliver a brand new vehicle to their homes for a 30-day free trial if they will evaluate the vehicle. However, he said the catch is that there is a destination fee that has to be paid before delivery.

Merchant also advised the scammers have requested bank information to pay for the fee.

The Sheriff has urged anyone who gets such a scam call to hang up immediately and to not give out any personal or financial information over the phone or on the internet. He said the scammers are highly trained to swindle residents out of their hard-earned money.

If residents do feel like they have been made a victim by a scammer, Merchant said they should notify local law enforcement officials at once. He said to remember, if something sounds to good to be true, it is probably a scam.

