AT&T opens new campaign to support victims of Uvalde school shooting

FILE - Pallbearers carry a casket following a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband...
FILE - Pallbearers carry a casket following a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting. Joe Garcia died two days later.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AT&T has opened a new text-to-donate campaign to help the victims of the devastating school shooting in Texas.

AT&T, the mobile phone provider, says staff has jumped right in to help the families affected by the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and has made it easier for others to do the same.

Similar to its Buffalo campaign, AT&T said it has set up a text-to-donate campaign to let those all over the nation offer their support to the Texas families.

The wireless company said those who wish to donate can simply text “UVALDE” to 20222 to make a $10 donation which will go directly to Community Health Development, Inc., a South Texas-based community health center.

AT&T said those who wish to donate do not need to be a customer to take part and can text as many times as they wish to donate.

The company did note that the donation will be added to the caller’s monthly cellphone bill.

AT&T said it will also donate $50,000 to the OneStar Foundation to support the Robb School Memorial Fund.

For more information about the campaign, click HERE.

