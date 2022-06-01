4,000+ cyclists to descend on Emporia for UNBOUND Gravel

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 4,000 cyclists will start to descend on Emporia on Thursday, June 2, for UNBOUND Gravel.

Life Time, coordinators with UNBOUND Gravel, says the ultra-endurance bike race known as the ‘world series of gravel’ will return to the Flint Hills on Saturday, June 4.

Life Time said more than 4,000 cyclists - the largest field size the event has seen - will start and end in historic downtown Emporia. Riders between the ages of 10 and 89 will descend on the city from all 50 states and 48 countries.

The coordinators noted that distance options for UNBOUND Gravel include a Junior, 25, 50, 100, 200, and a grueling 350-mile single loop configuration. It said the 200-mile course will serve as the signature distance on which the event was founded in 2006.

Life Time said the race will take place mostly on gravel and dirt roads, some of which get little to no maintenance throughout the year and are primitive in nature. It said riders are required to prepare their bikes, bodies and minds to be ready for any and all possible conditions.

In 2022, Life Time said a new southbound course will debut and many of the world’s top riders - including those from the Tour de France - will hit the start line.

The coordinators also said the event weekend will feature the All Things Gravel Expo presented by the City of Emporia which wills stretch for two blocks downtown. The expo will include more than 300 vendors from top outdoor brands, food and a beer garden.

While the race begins on Saturday events to prepare and celebrate will begin on Thursday, June 2.

The schedule for UNBOUND Gravel is as follows:

Date Time Description Location Thursday 9 a.m. Group Ride hosted by GU Energy Labs, Craft Sportswear, Gravel City Roasters and more RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shakeout-with-gu-energy-labs-gravel-city-roasters-kenda-tires-and-craft-tickets-344379316807 Thursday 2 - 7 p.m. All Things Gravel Expo presented by the City of Emporia Located in the 600 and 700 blocks of Mechanic St. Thursday 3 - 6 p.m. All distances packet pickup Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial St. Thursday 4 p.m. Group Ride hosted by Stamina Racing 8th and Mechanic St. Thursday 5 p.m. Stronger Together film screening - Alexandra Houchins Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St. Thursday 6 p.m. Group Ride hosted by Major Taylor Cycling Club Kansas City 8th and Mechanic St. Thursday 7 p.m. Welcome Pary hosted by Chamois Butt’r & GU Energy Labs Mulready’s Pub, 717 Commercial St. Friday 5:30 a.m. Sunrise Ride in memory of Moriah Wilson 8th and Mechanic St. Friday 10 a.m. Group Ride hosted by Chamois Butt’r, GU Energy Labs, All Bodies on Bikes’ Marley Blonsky, and RIDE Group’s Molly Cameron 8th and Mechanic St. Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. All Things Gravel Expo 600 and 700 blocks of Mechanic St. Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. All Distances packet pickup Lyon Co. History Center, 711 Commercial St. Friday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. XL packet pickup Lyon Co. History Center, 711 Commercial St. Friday 3 p.m. XL start 6th and Mechanic St. Friday 3:30 p.m. “The Start Party” presented by Kuat Racks & Dynamic Discs 912 Commercial St. Friday 4:30 p.m. Rider’s Meeting Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St. Saturday 6 a.m. 200-mile start 6th and Commercial St. Saturday 7 a.m. 100-mile start 6th and Commercial St. Saturday 6 - 8 a.m. 25/50/Juniors packet pickup Lyon Co. History Center, 711 Commercial St. Saturday 8:30 a.m. Junior Race start 6th and Commercial St. Saturday 9 a.m. 25- and 50-mile start 6th and Commercial St. Saturday 12 p.m. Finish Line block party starts 8th and Commercial St. Saturday 1 p.m. Awards - Junior Race Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St. Saturday 6 p.m. Awards - 100-mile Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St. Saturday 7 p.m. Awards: Life Time Grand Prix Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St. Saturday 10 p.m. Happily ENVE After Party 8th and Commercial St. Sunday 8 a.m. Awards: 200-mile and XL Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St.

