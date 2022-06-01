Advertisement

4,000+ cyclists to descend on Emporia for UNBOUND Gravel

FILE - Unbound Gravel Expo
FILE - Unbound Gravel Expo
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 4,000 cyclists will start to descend on Emporia on Thursday, June 2, for UNBOUND Gravel.

Life Time, coordinators with UNBOUND Gravel, says the ultra-endurance bike race known as the ‘world series of gravel’ will return to the Flint Hills on Saturday, June 4.

Life Time said more than 4,000 cyclists - the largest field size the event has seen - will start and end in historic downtown Emporia. Riders between the ages of 10 and 89 will descend on the city from all 50 states and 48 countries.

The coordinators noted that distance options for UNBOUND Gravel include a Junior, 25, 50, 100, 200, and a grueling 350-mile single loop configuration. It said the 200-mile course will serve as the signature distance on which the event was founded in 2006.

Life Time said the race will take place mostly on gravel and dirt roads, some of which get little to no maintenance throughout the year and are primitive in nature. It said riders are required to prepare their bikes, bodies and minds to be ready for any and all possible conditions.

In 2022, Life Time said a new southbound course will debut and many of the world’s top riders - including those from the Tour de France - will hit the start line.

The coordinators also said the event weekend will feature the All Things Gravel Expo presented by the City of Emporia which wills stretch for two blocks downtown. The expo will include more than 300 vendors from top outdoor brands, food and a beer garden.

While the race begins on Saturday events to prepare and celebrate will begin on Thursday, June 2.

The schedule for UNBOUND Gravel is as follows:

DateTimeDescriptionLocation
Thursday9 a.m.Group Ride hosted by GU Energy Labs, Craft Sportswear, Gravel City Roasters and moreRSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shakeout-with-gu-energy-labs-gravel-city-roasters-kenda-tires-and-craft-tickets-344379316807
Thursday2 - 7 p.m.All Things Gravel Expo presented by the City of EmporiaLocated in the 600 and 700 blocks of Mechanic St.
Thursday3 - 6 p.m.All distances packet pickupLyon County History Center, 711 Commercial St.
Thursday4 p.m.Group Ride hosted by Stamina Racing8th and Mechanic St.
Thursday5 p.m.Stronger Together film screening - Alexandra HouchinsGranada Theatre, 807 Commercial St.
Thursday6 p.m.Group Ride hosted by Major Taylor Cycling Club Kansas City8th and Mechanic St.
Thursday7 p.m.Welcome Pary hosted by Chamois Butt’r & GU Energy LabsMulready’s Pub, 717 Commercial St.
Friday5:30 a.m.Sunrise Ride in memory of Moriah Wilson8th and Mechanic St.
Friday10 a.m.Group Ride hosted by Chamois Butt’r, GU Energy Labs, All Bodies on Bikes’ Marley Blonsky, and RIDE Group’s Molly Cameron8th and Mechanic St.
Friday10 a.m. - 5 p.m.All Things Gravel Expo600 and 700 blocks of Mechanic St.
Friday10 a.m. - 7 p.m.All Distances packet pickupLyon Co. History Center, 711 Commercial St.
Friday10 a.m. - 1 p.m.XL packet pickupLyon Co. History Center, 711 Commercial St.
Friday3 p.m.XL start6th and Mechanic St.
Friday3:30 p.m.“The Start Party” presented by Kuat Racks & Dynamic Discs912 Commercial St.
Friday4:30 p.m.Rider’s MeetingGranada Theatre, 807 Commercial St.
Saturday6 a.m.200-mile start6th and Commercial St.
Saturday7 a.m.100-mile start6th and Commercial St.
Saturday6 - 8 a.m.25/50/Juniors packet pickupLyon Co. History Center, 711 Commercial St.
Saturday8:30 a.m.Junior Race start6th and Commercial St.
Saturday9 a.m.25- and 50-mile start6th and Commercial St.
Saturday12 p.m.Finish Line block party starts8th and Commercial St.
Saturday1 p.m.Awards - Junior RaceGranada Theatre, 807 Commercial St.
Saturday6 p.m.Awards - 100-mileGranada Theatre, 807 Commercial St.
Saturday7 p.m.Awards: Life Time Grand PrixGranada Theatre, 807 Commercial St.
Saturday10 p.m.Happily ENVE After Party8th and Commercial St.
Sunday8 a.m.Awards: 200-mile and XLGranada Theatre, 807 Commercial St.

For more information about UNBOUND Gravel, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego Middle School teacher arrested for child sex crimes
Jamie D. Perron (left) and Stephenie Lee Anne Wagner (right).
Two Topekans booked for drugs following traffic stop
Larry Hysten
Man shot in family dispute in rural Jefferson Co.
Megan Brown
Texas woman arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.
John Tidwell and Monica Bustamante
Shoplifting leads to arrests for theft, drugs, parole violation

Latest News

Republican Derek Schmidt has named Katie Sawyer as his running mate for the 2022 Kansas...
Schmidt names Katie Sawyer as running mate in Kansas Governor’s race
For the second day in a row, crews on Wednesday morning responded to a fire at an East Topeka...
Crews respond to report of house fire in East Topeka
Court records indicate the man who shot another in rural Oskaloosa on Monday afternoon was...
Man charged in rural Oskaloosa shooting allegedly intoxicated
Local law enforcement laced up their tennis shoes for the 41st annual torch run to benefit the...
Law enforcement officers run for Special Olympics Athletes’ summer games