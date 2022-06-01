13 NEWS’ kicks off “Just a Buck” fundraiser for KS Big Brothers, Big Sisters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS This Morning has kicked off its 8th annual “Just a Buck” campaign.

It is a fundraiser for Kansas Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Shawnee County, where each viewer is asked to give just $1. The money goes to help fund a match, pairing at-risk youth with a caring adult mentor.

This year four sponsors - Lewis Toyota, Gardner Roofing, Interstate Batteries of Northeast Kansas, and Topeka Periodontics - have stepped up in a big way to provide an additional $5,000 in matching funds. All donations received up to $25,000 by the end of June will be matched dollar for dollar.

To give online visit 4kidsake.org/just-a-buck or mail a donation in to WIBW-TV at 631 SW Commerce Pl. Topeka, KS 66615.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Shawnee County is also in need of more mentors, especially men. Director, Eric Maydew, said their waitlist has 164 kids on it right now and over 100 of those are boys.

