In wake of Texas school shooting Police Chief shares rapid response policy

SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Saint George Police Chief Dan Trechter said rest assured, his officers will not wait for help as they respond to an active violent threat against children.

In the wake of the nation’s latest elementary school shooting, Saint George Police Chief Dan Trechter took to Facebook to share the department’s policy on active violence.

Chief Trechter said Policy 411 is a Rapid Response and Deployment policy. He said it states in part, “If a suspect is actively engaged in the infliction of serious bodily harm or other life-threatening activity toward others, officers should take immediate action, if reasonably practicable while requesting additional assistance.”

Trechter said the 411 policy reinforces the department’s commitment as first responders to protect children while they are in school at all costs.

The Chief noted that he wants the public to rest assured that SGPD will not wait for additional resources to arrive at the scene before they hunt down and eliminate any threat posed to children.

In the days ahead, Trechter said there will be a discussion about School Resource Officers and their place in elementary schools.

The Chief said he will engage with the city council, school board, principal and new superintendent to discuss what SROs in elementary school could look like in the future and if the option is reasonable.

When or if the time comes, Trechter said parents’ opinions will be asked for and valued in the process.

