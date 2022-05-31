Advertisement

In wake of Texas school shooting Police Chief shares rapid response policy

FILE - Saint George Police sit in front of Saint George Elementary School
FILE - Saint George Police sit in front of Saint George Elementary School(Saint George Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Saint George Police Chief Dan Trechter said rest assured, his officers will not wait for help as they respond to an active violent threat against children.

In the wake of the nation’s latest elementary school shooting, Saint George Police Chief Dan Trechter took to Facebook to share the department’s policy on active violence.

Chief Trechter said Policy 411 is a Rapid Response and Deployment policy. He said it states in part, “If a suspect is actively engaged in the infliction of serious bodily harm or other life-threatening activity toward others, officers should take immediate action, if reasonably practicable while requesting additional assistance.”

Trechter said the 411 policy reinforces the department’s commitment as first responders to protect children while they are in school at all costs.

The Chief noted that he wants the public to rest assured that SGPD will not wait for additional resources to arrive at the scene before they hunt down and eliminate any threat posed to children.

In the days ahead, Trechter said there will be a discussion about School Resource Officers and their place in elementary schools.

The Chief said he will engage with the city council, school board, principal and new superintendent to discuss what SROs in elementary school could look like in the future and if the option is reasonable.

When or if the time comes, Trechter said parents’ opinions will be asked for and valued in the process.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Hysten
Man shot in family dispute in rural Jefferson Co.
Paris Birdlong (left) and Ta'Corey Lewis (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of...
Arrests made in Topeka gas station armed robbery spree
Patrick and and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child

Latest News

FILE
RCPD search for two men in separate cases following aggravated battery, rape
Hillside shooting
Former Topeka student killed at Wichita grad party
Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego Middle School teacher arrested for child sex crimes
High winds, wet roads cause rollover semi truck crash