Two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon slows traffic in west Topeka

A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic but resulted in no reports of serious injuries Tuesday afternoon at S.W. 6th and Fairlawn in west Topeka, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic but resulted in no reports of serious injuries Tuesday afternoon in west Topeka.

The crash was reported at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday at S.W. 6th and Fairlawn.

Several police units, along with the Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance, were called to the scene.

Emergency responders blocked the right lane of southbound traffic in the 600 block of S.W. Fairlawn as they responded to the scene.

Southbound traffic on Fairlawn was allowed to proceed through the crash scene in the left through-lane, while northbound traffic on Fairlawn wasn’t affected.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Units had cleared the scene around 4 p.m. and Fairlawn was reopened to traffic in both south- and northbound directions.

