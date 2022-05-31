Tuesday forecast: Storms wind down this morning with redevelopment this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unsettled weather pattern continues with more rounds of rain through Wednesday night before dry conditions settle in Thursday and Friday. Take advantage of those dry days because more on and off showers/storms return for the weekend.

A cold front last night will lead to cooler temperatures the rest of the week with most spots in the 70s through Friday although some spots may still reach the low 80s today and several areas will be stuck in the 60s tomorrow.

The main hazards with the storms through tomorrow night will be flooding and lightning although some storms may produce hail and strong winds especially this evening.

Normal High: 82/Normal Low: 61 (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers/storms through mid-morning with most of the afternoon dry and mostly cloudy although sunny skies is possible especially in north-central KS. Redevelopment of storms are expected especially south of I-70 between 4pm-6pm. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds SE/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms mainly southeast of a line from Marysville through Manhattan down to Council Grove meaning north-central Kansas may miss the rain again. Some uncertainty on how long the rain will last but will keep the chance of rain in all night. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers with isolated t-storms through the day with highs in the 60s. It is worth noting one of the models has temperatures falling in the 50s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

The rain moves out Wednesday night leading to dry conditions Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s before more rain returns this weekend. Uncertainty exists on specific details like timing and severe weather risks for the weekend so keep checking back this week for updates.

Taking Action:

Scattered showers/storms will begin to wind down from 9am-11am this morning leading to most spots dry through mid to late afternoon before redevelopment occurs between 4pm-6pm.

Flooding and lightning remain the main concerns through Wednesday night although a few storms may produce hail and strong winds this evening.

Better chance of rain lasting all day tomorrow vs today which will keep temperatures cooler.

Thursday and Friday are the days to enjoy without any worry of rain anywhere in northeast KS before the rain chances return this weekend.



Hail/wind threat with storms mainly after 5pm (SPC/WIBW)

