Trial begins in federal civil lawsuit alleging Topeka Police officer used excessive force

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man says he feared for his life while a Topeka Police officer was arresting him, but the officer’s attorneys say the man keeps changing his account of what happened.

A jury trial got underway Tuesday in Timothy Harris’ federal civil lawsuit against Topeka Police Officer Christopher Janes. The lawsuit alleges Janes used excessive force during a January 23, 2018 arrest, leaving Harris with a broken jaw and scraped-up face.

A jury of five women and three men was seated Tuesday morning to hear the case. During opening statements, Harris’ attorney played Janes’ body cam video of the encounter.

“Don’t just believe us in this case,” Harris’ co-counsel Ben Stelter-Embry told the jury. “Trust your own eyes and your own conclusions.”

But Janes’ co-counsel Allen Glendenning told jurors there is more to the story, and said Harris’ behavior includes several “pre-attack indicators.”

Harris was the first witness called. He spent two hours on the stand, watching the video and answering questions.

The situation began with Harris’ ex-girlfriend reporting he had a laptop and other items belonging to her. According to court documents, Janes spotted Harris and another woman in his car, outside his apartment on SE 10th, and Janes approached the vehicle.

Harris testified that he followed Janes’ orders. He said, after being handcuffed, he took two steps toward Janes’ patrol car, then he says Janes shoved him to the ground without warning. Harris testified he was unconscious until Janes pepper sprayed him.

“I was pleading for my life. I thought I was going to die,” Harris testified. “I told him I couldn’t breathe.”

Harris says he suffered a broken jaw and cuts to his face. His attorneys say he had complications with treatment that resulted in having a metal plate put into his face. Harris says the injury continues to cause pain, and he has numbness in the lower part of his face, which causes him to drool and affects how he eats.

On cross examination, Glendenning had Harris read from a deposition, where Harris denied taking off his jacket - as shown in the video - and said he did not get out of his car, unasked - as the video shows. Harris said he did not recall those actions until after he was shown the video.

Glendenning also played parts of the bodycam video, which he said illustrate Harris moving and talking during the time he stated he was knocked out. Glendenning also played bodycam video from the time period when other officers were on the scene and Harris received medical treatment. After that, the video shows him being put into the back of a patrol car with the windows lowered, and he again is heard stating he could not breath.

As to the complaint of lingering affects from the injuries, Glendenning pointed to a hospital visit in June 2020 and a jail admission in February 2021 where Harris made no mention of chronic issues.

The only other witness Harris’ attorneys called was a Stormont Vail Health employee who took the stand for four minutes to verify billing records. They then rested their case.

The defense begins presenting its case Wednesday morning. Janes and two Topeka Police sergeants are scheduled to testify.

Earlier Tuesday, Federal Judge Daniel Crabtree ruled on a series of motions relating to potential evidence in the case. In one decision, he clarified that Janes may testify that he was aware Harris had an outstanding warrant for interference with law enforcement at the time of their January 2018 interaction, but he cannot say that is why he used force.

According to court documents, Harris is seeking $1 million in compensatory damages, and another $200,000 for legal fees and expenses. His attorneys also revealed as proceedings closed Tuesday that they plan to seek punitive damages.

In addition to Stelter-Embry, who’s based in Leawood, Harris is represented by Carlton Odim of Chicago. Glendenning’s co-counsel is Jeffrey Kuhlman. Both are with the Watkins Calcara law firm in Great Bend, Kan.

Following the January 2018 incident, Topeka Municipal Court records show Harris was found guilty of unlawful parallel parking, and interference with a law enforcement officer, but charges of disobeying a lawful police order and battery against an officer were dismissed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.