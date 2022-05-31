TPD searches for information on theft of copper wire from city lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are once again looking for information about the theft of copper wire from City-owned streetlights.

The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday morning, May 31, to ask for the public’s help as there has been an increase in the theft of wires from City streetlights.

TPD told 13 NEWS that wires had been stolen from streetlights in the following locations:

Portions of Seward Ave.

SE California from SE 29th to SE 37th St.

SW 37th and Gage Blvd.

SW 10th and SW Steeplechase Ln.

SW 10th and SW Prairie Rd. to SW Cottonwood Ct.

In August 2021, TPD noted its first spike in thefts from the streetlights.

Officers said that suspects have stolen the copper wire out of the City-owned lights. They said only marked white City of Topeka trucks with the city seal on the doors should be doing any work on street lighting. They also noted that work on streetlights only takes place during the day Monday through Friday.

The Department said if anyone suspicious activity or has information on the thefts, they should call TPD at 785-368-9551 or report anonymous tips on the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers hotline at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.