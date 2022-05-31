Third boil water advisory issued for Rossville in just over a month

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - For the third time in just over a month, a boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Rossville.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Tuesday, May 31, it issued a boil water advisory for the City of Rossville public supply water system in Shawnee Co.

The KDHE said residents who use this system should take the following precautions until further notice:

If tap water appears dirty, flush water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for 1 minute before drinking it or preparing food with it - or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

Water used for bathing does not usually need to be boiled. However, supervision of children is necessary while bathing so water is not ingested. Those with cuts or severe rashes should consult with a doctor.

The Department said the advisory will remain in effect until the conditions which placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

KDHE said officials issued the advisory due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system caused by system maintenance. It said failure to maintain water pressure could lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of who issued the boil water advisory, KDHE said it is the only entity that can issue the rescind order after testing at a certified laboratory.

This is the third boil water advisory for the water system in just over a month. The first advisory was issued on April 25 and the second was issued on May 12.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.