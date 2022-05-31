Shoplifting leads to arrests for theft, drugs, parole violation

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after stealing from a Holton Walmart.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies spotted Monica Bustamante, 43, and John Tidwell, 47, concealing items inside the store. They stopped the pair as they tried to leave, finding stolen merchandise on them.

Deputies also discovered that Tidwell was on federal supervised release for weapons charges, and found meth inside the pair’s vehicle. They were each arrested and booked for theft and meth possession.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.