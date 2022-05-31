Advertisement

Shoplifting leads to arrests for theft, drugs, parole violation

John Tidwell and Monica Bustamante
John Tidwell and Monica Bustamante(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after stealing from a Holton Walmart.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies spotted Monica Bustamante, 43, and John Tidwell, 47, concealing items inside the store. They stopped the pair as they tried to leave, finding stolen merchandise on them.

Deputies also discovered that Tidwell was on federal supervised release for weapons charges, and found meth inside the pair’s vehicle. They were each arrested and booked for theft and meth possession.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paris Birdlong (left) and Ta'Corey Lewis (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of...
Arrests made in Topeka gas station armed robbery spree
Patrick and and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Severe storm risk for WIBW Viewing area for Monday, May 30, 2022.
Memorial Day Forecast: Warm with evening severe storms
FILE
Bookkeeper pleads guilty to $3.1 million embezzlement scheme

Latest News

Shooting Location at 9660 86th St.
Shooting at Jefferson Co. Family Gathering
As families and friends gather nationwide to commemorate the fallen soldiers on May 30,...
On national holiday, American Legion Post 400 hosts ceremony for the fallen
Megan Brown
Texas woman arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.
Flags placed by members of the American Legion Post 45-Junction City at Kansas Veterans...
83 KS soldiers killed in Iraq, Afghanistan honored at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery