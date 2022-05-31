Advertisement

Shawnee Heights Rd. to close for three days as culvert replaced

Midday in Kansas
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A quarter-mile stretch of Shawnee Heights road will be closed starting Wednesday, June 1.

Crews will be replacing a culvert pipe along the road between SE Pueblo Pl. and SE Tomahawk Dr. It will be closed from eight a.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Friday, June 3.

Shawnee Co. officials say that no detour will be provided.

