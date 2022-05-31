Sen. Marshall taps into medical training during trip to southern border

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall tapped into his medical training to help a woman migrant how had suffered from heat exhaustion on his recent trip to the southern border.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the event happened while he was on a ride-along with Texas sheriff’s deputies and border patrol agents in an area where smugglers usually drop off migrants.

During the ride-along, Marshall’s Office said agents stopped a car with about five people inside. They said the migrants attempted to run, however, many were caught - including a woman who had shown severe signs of heat exhaustion.

Marshall said he got her water, helped her cool down and gave her basic first aid.

Marshall noted that the incident shows just how unsustainable the humanitarian crisis at the southern border is. He also took the opportunity to call on President Joe Biden to visit the border and see for himself.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.