Salvation Army kicks off free Summer lunch program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka families made their way out to get free lunches Tuesday morning, thanks to the Salvation Army’s Summer Feeding Program.

Tuesday kicked off the first day of the program.

The free lunches are part of the organization’s annual food program that ensures school children have a meal during the summer, but the free meal is not only for children.

“It’s great because a lot of kids you’d be surprised need this, some grown ups too, that are homeless they come around and eat. It helps the neighborhood out”, says Topeka resident, Beatrice Perkins.

With everything going on many say they are happy for the help.

Topeka resident, Feris Jessepe says “It helps out everybody cause a lot of time people don’t got nothing to eat. Times are hard due to the Covid thing going on and gas prices going up”.

The food truck will be out every weekday at three different apartment complex locations.

Advisor’s Excel, Kansas Gas Service, and Evergy are helping cover the costs of the meals.

Nick Wilde with the Salvation Army says if you need the help don’t hesitate to come out, “These people are seeking help, they know that that’s what we’re here to do and so they come up all we have to do is put it into their hands and when we do we see the smiling faces, we see the gratitude from them and that’s what makes us keep coming back”.

