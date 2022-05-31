Salute To Our Heroes: Melanie Roberts is the helping voice on the other side of the phone

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Melanie Roberts has been assisting as a dispatcher at the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office since 2009.

Since then, she has been dedicated to help the people of Shawnee County.

“I put a lot into my people, I love them every single one of them individually, what makes them happy and what makes them succeed,” Roberts said.

“Melanie is an extremely valuable member of this department, dispatch has been a critical mess for a couple of years now trying to get fully staffed and Covid hit us and that really took numbers down, she has honestly been the glue that held a lot of that together,” said Shawnee County Sheriff, Brian Hill.

Roberts is the voice on the other side of the phone and the first line of hope for people in a crisis.

“Sometimes, people get confused because they don’t understand why they are being asked so many questions or they don’t understand why they have to repeat their address twice. That is their worst day and I 100% get it, but just because we are asking questions does not mean responders are being delayed,” she said.

She says from the minute a call comes in, she and her team have one priority.

“A lot of times while im gathering information, one of my partners is paging it out, and I am just obtaining more information for the responders. A lot of the times the responders are asking us questions while we are still on the phone with them.”

Roberts recalled on stressful day, where calls were coming in one after another, but she used this as an example, to never give up.

“There was a fire night, and I think every citizen in Shawnee County called at least once if not multiple times on the smoke and no one knew what was going on. We had all of us, including myself, to man the calls we had hundreds on abandoned 9-11 calls, we had people come in on their days off,”.

She says the support built inside the dispatch center helps her get through the rough calls.

“They make this job really easy, they care about each other, if someone takes a bad call, they are always checking in with each other, it’s just the really good family environment.”

Roberts was promoted to Assistant Director last week.

