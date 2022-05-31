Advertisement

Report finds Overland Park as second-best place to raise a family

A photo provided by the City of Overland Park, Kansas Government on Facebook.
A photo provided by the City of Overland Park, Kansas Government on Facebook.(City of Overland Park, Kansas Government)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just a short drive down I-70, Overland Park has been found to be the second-best place in the nation to raise a family.

With the average American expected to move about 12 times in their lifetime, WalletHub.com says it has released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family - and Overland Park is the second-best.

To find which cities were best for families, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 cities across data sets which range from housing affordability to school-system quality to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.

Source: WalletHub

The report ranked Overland Park as the second-best city overall to raise a family in with a total score of 71.72. The city ranked 110th for Family Fun, 25th for Health and Safety, 4th for Education and Child Care, 1st for Affordability, and 3rd for Socio-economics.

The report also analyzed Kansas City, Mo., and Wichita, which ranked 80th and 154th respectively. Kansas City received an overall score of 52.30 with a Family Fun rank of 42, a Health and Safety rank of 168, an Education and Child Care rank of 81, an Affordability rank of 44, and a Socio-economics rank of 109. Wichita received an overall score of 44.38 with a Family Fun rank of 169, a Health and Safety rank of 165, an Education and Child Care rank of 172, an Affordability rank of 79, and a Socio-economics rank of 69.

The study also found that Overland Park tied for the highest salary, had the third most affordable housing, and the fourth-lowest percent of families living below the poverty line.

The report found the best cities to raise a family in are as follows:

  1. Fremont, Cali.
  2. Overland Park, Kan.
  3. Irvine, Cali.
  4. Plano, Texas
  5. Columbia, Md.

The report found the worst cities to raise a family in are as follows:

  1. Detroit, Mich.
  2. Cleveland, Ohio
  3. Memphis, Tenn.
  4. Birmingham, Ala.
  5. San Bernadino, Cali.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

