Report finds Overland Park as second-best place to raise a family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just a short drive down I-70, Overland Park has been found to be the second-best place in the nation to raise a family.

With the average American expected to move about 12 times in their lifetime, WalletHub.com says it has released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family - and Overland Park is the second-best.

To find which cities were best for families, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 cities across data sets which range from housing affordability to school-system quality to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.

The report ranked Overland Park as the second-best city overall to raise a family in with a total score of 71.72. The city ranked 110th for Family Fun, 25th for Health and Safety, 4th for Education and Child Care, 1st for Affordability, and 3rd for Socio-economics.

The report also analyzed Kansas City, Mo., and Wichita, which ranked 80th and 154th respectively. Kansas City received an overall score of 52.30 with a Family Fun rank of 42, a Health and Safety rank of 168, an Education and Child Care rank of 81, an Affordability rank of 44, and a Socio-economics rank of 109. Wichita received an overall score of 44.38 with a Family Fun rank of 169, a Health and Safety rank of 165, an Education and Child Care rank of 172, an Affordability rank of 79, and a Socio-economics rank of 69.

The study also found that Overland Park tied for the highest salary, had the third most affordable housing, and the fourth-lowest percent of families living below the poverty line.

The report found the best cities to raise a family in are as follows:

Fremont, Cali. Overland Park, Kan. Irvine, Cali. Plano, Texas Columbia, Md.

The report found the worst cities to raise a family in are as follows:

Detroit, Mich. Cleveland, Ohio Memphis, Tenn. Birmingham, Ala. San Bernadino, Cali.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

