RCPD search for two men in separate cases following aggravated battery, rape

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are searching for two men in separate cases after it was reported that a man had been stabbed in the neck and a woman had been raped.

The Riley County Police Department says in its police activity report that just before 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, officers filed a report of rape in Manhattan.

Officers said the victim was a 20-year-old woman and the 23-year-old man known to her was listed as the suspect.

Also on Saturday, officers said just before 2:20 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Flint Hills Place with reports of an aggravated battery.

Officers said a 32-year-old male had allegedly pulled a knife out and stabbed a 27-year-old man in the neck.

RCPD said the victim was treated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and was later released.

