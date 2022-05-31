Advertisement

RCPD issues attempt to locate after man was stabbed in neck

Mark Rickenbaker
Mark Rickenbaker(Riley Co. Police Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. is attempting to locate a man they say is connected to a recent stabbing.

The agency is looking for Mark Rickenbaker, 32, of Manhattan.

Officials say they’d like to speak to Rickenbaker after a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the neck in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Dr. on Saturday, May 28th.

Rickenbaker is 5′9″ tall, 170 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say not to approach or try to apprehend Rickenbaker.

If you know where he might be, you are asked to contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

Officials say a reward up to $1,000 is being offered for assistance locating Rickenbaker.

