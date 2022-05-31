Ottawa Police hunt for POW flag stolen over Memorial Day weekend

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ottawa Police are on the hunt for a brand new POW flag that was stolen from the post office over Memorial Day weekend.

The Ottawa Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday morning, May 31, after the flags in front of the U.S. Post office went missing over the weekend.

Officers said sometime between Sunday night and Memorial Day, the rope which held the American flag and POW flag had been cut or damaged. The American flag had been thrown while the POW flag was stolen.

Officers noted that the POW flag had been less than a week old.

If anyone knows someone who may have acquired a brand new POW flag, they have been asked to contact the Ottawa Police Department at 785-242-2561.

