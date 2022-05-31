Advertisement

Osage Co. police chase ends with three KCMO men behind bars

Ramar Brown, left, Jaron Brown, center, and Johnathon Daniel, right, are arrested after a...
Ramar Brown, left, Jaron Brown, center, and Johnathon Daniel, right, are arrested after a police chase through Osage Co. on May 30, 2022.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three men from Kansas City, Missouri, were arrested after they allegedly led Osage Co. deputies on a police chase early Monday morning.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 4:10 a.m. on Monday, May 30, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction near milepost 165 on I-35. The vehicle failed to yield to officials and initiated a police chase.

Deputies said the vehicle finally came to a stop at milepost 187 after it hit a tire deflation device deployed by deputies from the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office.

After the vehicle came to a full stop, deputies said three occupants ran into the woods. Eventually, all three were found and arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office said the three were booked into the Osage Co. Jail for the following:

  • Ramar D. Brown, 26, of Kansas City, Mo. - possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, and felony interference.
  • Jaron L. Brown, 22, of Kansas City, Mo. - felony interference.
  • Johnathon D. Daniel, 30, of Kansas City, Mo. - felony interference.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were assisted by the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office and Ottawa Police Department.

