National organization plans golf outing to help Kansas teen with kidney transplant

ONAGA, Kan. (WIBW) - A national organization has planned a golf outing in Onaga to help a Kansas 14-year-old in need of a kidney transplant.

The Children’s Organ Transplant Association says a golf outing has been planned in Havensville in honor of John Morbeto, an area teen in need of a kidney transplant. Morbeto, a 14-year-old from Pottawatomie County has been listed for a kidney transplant at the Miami Transplant Institute.

At 8 a.m. on July 16, COTA said registration for a 4-Man Scramble will begin at Onaga’s Cool Springs Golf Course clubhouse, 20770 Kelley Creek Rd. It said breakfast and lunch will be served to all golfers. Breakfast will be provided by the route Step Farm Coffee Barn and lunch will be sponsored by Reese and Novelly of Onaga.

COTA noted the event will include a hole-in-one competition with a $10,000 cash prize sponsored by Nemaha Valley Motors in Seneca. It also said there will be a silent auction and door prizes. Meanwhile, Mulligans may be purchased to improve a team’s score and string and “hand grenades” will be provided for additional fun.

“The family and friends of John Morbeto want to encourage and challenge everyone to ask their neighbors and colleagues to join us as we help give John a second chance at life,” said Rose Marie Wyss, Event Chair for the Tournament. “One-hundred percent of the funds collected at the golf outing go to COTA in honor of John Morbeto to assist with his lifetime of transplant-related expenses.”

John has been diagnosed with end-stage renal disease and volunteers have been focused on the task of raising $80,000 to help with his transplant-related expenses.

To register for the event, click HERE or contact Rose Marie Wyss at rosemariewyss@hotmail.com with registration information or opportunities to sponsor the event.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.