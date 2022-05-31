Missouri fugitive, sexual offender, arrested in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri sexual offender and fugitive was found and arrested in Shawnee County on Monday night.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office booking report indicates that Dennis S. Schirlls, 51, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail around 6 p.m. on Monday, May 30.

The report notes that Schirlls was booked for Fugitive From Justice and was behind held for the State of Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol notes that Schirrls is required to register as a sexual offender, however, he has not completed or updated his information to stay compliant with his previous conviction.

According to the MHP sex offender registry, Schirrls moved out of state and he was placed on absconder status as his whereabouts were unknown to law enforcement until his Shawnee Co. arrest.

The registry notes that Schirrls was convicted of an April 1992 sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl in Sedalia, Mo. He was 21 at the time.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, Schirrls was still listed as confined in the Shawnee Co. Jail as he awaits transport back to Missouri.

