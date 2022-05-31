Miss Juneteenth Pageant to take place Saturday evening in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Miss Juneteenth Kansas will be crowned at a pageant Saturday evening in downtown Topeka.

The Family & Friends Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Beacon events center, 420 S.W. 9th St.

Event organizers said seven teens will vie for the title of Miss Juneteenth Kansas and will go on to represent the Sunflower State at the national pageant later this year.

Contestants will participate in a talent competition at Saturday evening’s event.

“I mean, they are just great,” said Norma Avery, an organizer of the Topeka Family & Friends Juneteenth Celebration, which is sponsoring the pageant. “You won’t believe the events and the shows that they’re going to be doing to win.

“They’re in competition with each other, so it’s going to be really, really nice.”

Christyaun Ware, who will be a senior this fall at Shawnee Heights High School, is the reigning Miss Juneteenth Kansas.

Ware will take part in some of the presentations at the pageant before crowning her successor.

She said she has enjoyed her experience of serving as Miss Juneteenth Kansas for the past year.

“This has been an experience that I will never forget,” Ware said. “This is like my first time being independent and representing people. I’ve never represented anybody but myself, so to have a title to represent more people -- it makes you carry yourself differently. It makes you more mature and think about your choices more.”

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For advance tickets, call 785-231-3097 or 785-925-1000.

