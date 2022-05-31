Advertisement

Mill, overlay project to close portions of Arrowhead Rd.

13 News at Six
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka road will be closed through the end of the month for a mill and overlay project.

The 29th street project started on Tuesday, May 31, according to the City of Topeka. Sections of 29th street will be closed from Arrowhead Rd. to the west edge of the Shunganunga bridge.

A single lane of traffic on 29th will remain open in each direction through the work zone but Arrowhead will be fully closed left turns are prohibited.

The project is now expected to be done in early July.

