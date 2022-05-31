Kris Kobach files to run for Kansas Attorney General

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kris Kobach, a former Secretary of State, has filed to run for the Kansas Attorney General’s office.

On Tuesday, May 31, Kris Kobach says in a release that he officially filed to run for Kansas Attorney General and launched his five-point plan for office. He said he plans to focus on voter fraud and what he calls unconstitutional executive orders.

“On a host of issues from vaccine mandates to attempts to restrict our Second Amendment rights, the Biden administration and its allies in Congress have disregarded the constitutional limits on federal power. The most important officer who can fight back against such unconstitutional actions is a state attorney general,” Kobach said.

Kobach, a former Kansas Secretary of State, announced his Five Point Plan for the Kansas Attorney General’s Office. He said it outlines his commitment to Kansans and the experience he will bring to help accomplish the plan’s initiatives.

“As Kansas Secretary of State, I drafted the 2011 law that made Kansas’s elections the most secure in the nation,” Kobach said. “I brought photo ID and advance ballot security to our state, and drafted the Kansas law that gives both the Kansas Secretary of State and the Kansas Attorney General the ability to prosecute voter fraud. As Attorney General, I will be the first Kansas Attorney General to use that authority to prosecute voter fraud.”

Kobach noted that former President Donald Trump tapped him to lead his commission on election integrity. He said he successfully prosecuted more than a dozen voter fraud cases as Secretary of State.

If elected, Kobach said he will create a special litigation unit in the AG’s office - according to the plan. He said the unit will sue President Joe Biden’s administration to defend Kansans’ constitutional rights.

“Leftists weaponized the legal system using activist judges to implement their ideas when voters and legislators refuse. It’s called lawfare, and the Left has engaged in it for decades,” Kobach said. “But when there’s a leftwing president in office who is violating federal law and shredding the Constitution, it’s time for conservatives to engage in lawfare to save the country.”

As a private attorney, Kobach noted that he has already filed four lawsuits against both the Obama and Biden administrations. He also worked as a constitutional law professor for 15 years.

Kobach said his 5-point plan also includes initiatives to restore Kansas’ pro-life laws, strengthen the state’s protections against consumer fraud and eliminate Kansas conceal and carry registration fees.

In the primaries, Kobach will also face Republican candidates Tony Mattivi, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney, and Kelly Warren, a Republican State Senator for the Leawood area, District 11.

If he wins his primary election, Kobach will face the only Democratic candidate in the race so far, Chriss Mann - a former Lawrence police officer and lawyer.

