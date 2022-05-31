Advertisement

Kansans participate in ‘Taps Across America’ for Memorial Day

'Taps Across Kansas'
By Reina Flores
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -All over Kansas Monday, from one instrument to another, Kansas participated in “Taps Across America”.

At 3 o’clock Monday afternoon, people paused to take ‘note’ of the meaning of Memorial Day.

From the Kansas Statehouse to the Combat Air Museum to Evergy Plaza, music was being made to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Citizens in Carbondale and McLouth all played their instruments, including 17-year-old Sumner Ping. From there, the music traveled to Topeka.

All for one cause.

“I have a lot of family that served and thankfully they all made it back safe but there is so many where that is not the case,” said Dalton Imhoff-Brey.

“It is an honor to play it, every time you play it somebody knows exactly how much it means,” said Barry Evans, Topeka West Director of Bands.

“As a trumpet player, you are using your God given gift to be able to spread unity across for all of those veterans and those who have died in the line of service,” said Anna Reb.

24 notes that go a long way.

“I can just imagine how impactful it could be you know for the people overseas and you know fought for our freedom and had friends that maybe didn’t make it back. Them being able to hear that just the impact is huge, I think,” said Imhoff-Brey.

“It makes an impression of those of us in the military that is still alive because we render all those things for all those who have given their lives in the past,” said Herschel Stroud.

“We take for granted all of the wonderful freedoms that we have and the high price that was paid we tend to forget, but this is a good day to remind themselves and do thankful,” said Jay Stevenson.

