High winds, wet roads cause rollover semi truck crash

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon County authorities said a rollover crash involving a semi truck Monday night was caused by high winds and wet roads.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Lyon County EMS responded to the crash around 7:50 p.m. along the Kansas Turnpike, about 5 miles south of Emporia.

They said the semi truck’s trailer was empty and the high winds and wet roads caused it to roll over, blocking the southbound lanes.

The driver, Rene Vazquez, 48, of Miami, Florida was able to get out of the truck on his own. Lyon Co. authorities said he suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene.

Vazquez was wearing a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

