Advertisement

High winds, wet roads cause rollover semi truck crash

(MGN)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon County authorities said a rollover crash involving a semi truck Monday night was caused by high winds and wet roads.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Lyon County EMS responded to the crash around 7:50 p.m. along the Kansas Turnpike, about 5 miles south of Emporia.

They said the semi truck’s trailer was empty and the high winds and wet roads caused it to roll over, blocking the southbound lanes.

The driver, Rene Vazquez, 48, of Miami, Florida was able to get out of the truck on his own. Lyon Co. authorities said he suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene.

Vazquez was wearing a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Hysten
Man shot in family dispute in rural Jefferson Co.
Paris Birdlong (left) and Ta'Corey Lewis (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of...
Arrests made in Topeka gas station armed robbery spree
Patrick and and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child

Latest News

Flooding/lightning the main hazards
More rain especially this evening
Hayden’s Newkirk reflects on record setting weekend at state track meet
Hayden’s Newkirk reflects on record setting weekend at state track meet
Hayden’s Newkirk reflects on record setting weekend at state track meet
Hayden’s Newkirk reflects on record setting weekend at state track meet
'Taps Across Kansas'
Kansans participate in ‘Taps Across America’ for Memorial Day