Former Topeka student killed at Wichita grad party

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the two teens killed Saturday at a Wichita graduation party had ties to Topeka.

Wichita Police say Boisy D. Barefield, 17, of Wichita, died late Saturday night.

Officials say Barefield was attending a graduation party at ‘The Banquet Hall’ in the 3100 block of East 25th St. when an argument erupted between two groups. Shots were fired and Barefield was fatally wounded.

Topeka Public Schools spokesperson Dr. Aarion L. Gray says Barefield attended school in the district and was “last with us in 2018-19 as a freshman.” Gray did not say which high school Barefield attended.

Barefield was one of two teens killed in the incident. Officials say Jaxson Hunt, 15, of Wichita was fleeing the scene when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Samara Rockmore, 18.

Wichita Police say the investigation into the shooting and hit-and-run is ongoing, but lack of cooperation is making it difficult.

