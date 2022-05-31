FORK IN THE ROAD: New Overbrook restaurant opens thanks to the power of family

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant opened in Overbrook, Kansas, one month ago and it was all made possible with help from others.

The Rock Creek Café, located at US-56 and Main St. in Overbrook, Kansas, has a little bit of everything. With breakfast items from biscuits and gravy to breakfast burritos, and for lunch, the café has pork burgers, homemade potato salad, and homemade cherry or apple pie just to name a few.

Deborah Bryant is the owner of the Café. She has worked in the restaurant industry for most of her career and was able to open the restaurant with help from her family, the Badgers.

“We started about a month ago,” said Bryant. “We opened on April 20, this year, and after an extensive remodel, we were able to provide a fresh new building for our town.”

According to Bryant, her family helped with the remodel, with new equipment, and even helped with the set-up.

“I have been in the restaurant industry for most of my working life and I decided to get a degree in culinary arts and management, and then, my family put all their time and energy into helping me get a building going to have my own business,” Bryant said.

However, a friend of the family and Chef of the Café, Ranea Deshazer, says it is just great to work with a friend.

“Deb and I are friends, and the Badgers are a great family, so this is a very cool place to work. We sat down, she made the menus, we got it all together, and decided on things we thought people would like.”

Not just that, Deshazer also enjoys making delicious food for customers.

“I have been in food service for over 30 years, certified dietary manager, I just like to make people happy, I like to make their food. It is fun,” said Deshazer.

“My favorite thing is breakfast time,” Deshazer continued. “I like to come in early, I like to cook breakfast, I like for my customers to be waiting at the door when we open. That is why I get up and get up early and come in and just to make everyone happy, have a good start to the day.”

“We appreciate them coming in and giving us a chance and then seeing people come back,” Deshazer concluded. “You know, we have somebody coming in for breakfast and lunch, and be back by 6:30-6:15 in the morning and bring his family in. We are just very appreciative of the people from the town being very generous coming in and trying our food.”

The Rock Creek Café is open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., except for Wednesdays.

To check out Rock Creek’s Facebook, click here.

