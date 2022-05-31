Advertisement

Evergy reminds drivers of Move Over Law as severe weather season continues

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With severe weather season already descended upon Northeast Kansas, Evergy has reminded drivers to be aware of and move over for road crews.

Evergy says reflective vests, bright safety equipment and orange cones are set out to help identify and protect crews who work to restore utilities as traffic passes just feet away from them.

With severe weather season already set upon Northeast Kansas, Evergy said utility crews work as safely and efficiently as possible to help restore electricity to customers. To keep employees safe, it said it has asked drivers to help by moving over on certain roads when work is underway.

To ensure the safety of roadside workers, Evergy said the Move Over Law requires drivers in both Kansas and Missouri to switch to the lane farthest from any stationary vehicle with flashing lights. This includes electric, natural gas and telecommunications utility vehicles used for repairs to restore critical services.

Evergy noted that the Move Over Law only applies on 4-lane roads or highways. It also said the law requires drivers who travel on 2-lane roads to slow down and proceed with caution when they pass a stationary vehicle with flashing lights.

Failing to move over could result in an up to $200 traffic violation fine.

With the amount of time Evergy employees spend on the road to serve customers, the company said the Move Over Law helps crews as they keep the lights on.

For more information about Evergy or the Move Over Law, click HERE.

